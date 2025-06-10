The city of Dallas says it will look at 311 service requests to help identify hotspot locations for homeless encampments and deploy mental health and housing resources for individuals.

It's part of the city's revamped Street Response program presented to the council's Housing and Homelessness Solutions committee on Tuesday.

Under a reorganization, the city's Office of Emergency Management will handle camp enclosures while ensuring locations aren't repopulated, while providing access to behavioral and mental health services to individuals.

The city of Dallas' efforts are in coordination with nonprofit Housing Forward and the All Neighbors Coalition, which handles efforts to end people living unsheltered in Dallas County and Collin County.

Housing Forward started "Street to Home" last year, which focused on finding rapid, permanent supportive housing for individuals sleeping in three zones in downtown Dallas around City Hall.

The program expanded to cover the entire Central Business District earlier this year, including three parks.

Sarah Kahn, executive director of Housing Forward, says the effort has successfully rehoused 257 individuals.

"We’ve been hyper-focused on ending street homelessness in this area," Kahn said. "We don’t have to choose between managing our public spaces and compassionately ending homelessness.”

Kevin Oden, the city's OEM director, told committee members the volume of 311 service requests would help inform what locations outside of downtown could be next to see Street to Home strategy deployed.