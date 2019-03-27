After spending the winter in Mexico, monarch butterflies are beginning to head north, and Texas could see a lot more of them this year than in the recent past.

Texas A&M University researcher Craig Wilson said the number of monarchs this year appears to be up by as much as 144 percent. So far, the figures — typically measured in hectares — show the most area covered since at least 2006, Wilson told the university.

The monarchs are breeding over about 6 hectares in northern Mexico, up from a record low of 0.65 hectares in 2013-14, according to Wilson.

Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

