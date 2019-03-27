300 Million Monarch Butterflies Are Expected in Texas This Season — and Some Are Already in Dallas-Fort Worth - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
300 Million Monarch Butterflies Are Expected in Texas This Season — and Some Are Already in Dallas-Fort Worth

Texans who want to help the butterflies this spring can do so by planting milkweed

By Jesus Jimenez - The Dallas Morning News

Published 20 minutes ago

    Scott Quillin

    After spending the winter in Mexico, monarch butterflies are beginning to head north, and Texas could see a lot more of them this year than in the recent past.

    Texas A&M University researcher Craig Wilson said the number of monarchs this year appears to be up by as much as 144 percent. So far, the figures — typically measured in hectares — show the most area covered since at least 2006, Wilson told the university.

    The monarchs are breeding over about 6 hectares in northern Mexico, up from a record low of 0.65 hectares in 2013-14, according to Wilson.

    Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

