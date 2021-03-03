Dallas

30-Year-Old in Serious Condition Following Road Rage Shooting in Dallas

Police said the investigation into this incident is ongoing

Metro

A 30-year-old man is in serious condition after a road rage shooting involving two 18 wheelers.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the incident occurred near 9200 Lyndon B Johnson Freeway at approximately 7 p.m.

Police said the 30-year-old male was driving an 18 wheeler when he was involved in a road rage incident with another 18 wheeler truck driver.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

open texas Mar 2

Gov. Abbott Says It's Time to ‘Open Texas 100%,' Ends COVID-19 Mask Mandate

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

The victim informed officers that during the incident, the suspect slowed down when he neared the victim's passenger side and pulled out a handgun, shooting at the victim through the passenger side window, police said.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to police, the victim was transported to a local hospital by Dallas Fire Rescue in serious condition.

Police said the investigation into this incident is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas Police Departmentroad rage shooting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us