30-Year-Old in Serious Condition Following Road Rage Shooting in Dallas

A 30-year-old man is in serious condition after a road rage shooting involving two 18 wheelers.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the incident occurred near 9200 Lyndon B Johnson Freeway at approximately 7 p.m.

Police said the 30-year-old male was driving an 18 wheeler when he was involved in a road rage incident with another 18 wheeler truck driver.

The victim informed officers that during the incident, the suspect slowed down when he neared the victim's passenger side and pulled out a handgun, shooting at the victim through the passenger side window, police said.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to police, the victim was transported to a local hospital by Dallas Fire Rescue in serious condition.

Police said the investigation into this incident is ongoing.