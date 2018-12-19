30 Vehicles Get Top Safety Marks from IIHS

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) just released its annual list of the safest cars to drive. (Published 2 hours ago)

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) just released its annual list of the safest cars to drive. To qualify for 2019 TOP SAFETY PICK+, a vehicle must earn good ratings in the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests. It also must earn an advanced or superior rating for front crash prevention and a good headlight rating.

2019's list is twice as big as last year's with 30 cars that have received good grades.

Subaru has the most vehicles on the list with six cars and SUVs. The 2019 Subaru Outback did exceptionally well in front crash prevention, roof strength and the easy to use child seat anchors. It's on the market for about $26,300.

The 2019 Honda Insight is being called a fuel economy champion with an overall average of 54 miles-per-gallon in test. Results from a test dummy indicate a low risk of any significant injuries in a severe crash. It's on the market for about $22,830.

If you are looking for a midsize luxury SUV, the Mercedes Benz GLC Class is another top safety pick. This vehicle got superior ratings for its driver side, passenger side, head restraints and front crash prevention. It's on the marjet for about $53,500.

You can see the full list of top safety picks from the IIHS by clicking here.