3 Youths in Custody, Another at Large After Fatal Shooting of Woman at Duncanville Apartment

Aaija Smoker, 18, was found dead in a Duncanville apartment on Oct. 5

By Tom Steele | The Dallas Morning News

Duncanville-Murder-arrests
Dallas County Sheriff's Office

Three youths are in custody and a fourth suspect remains at large in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman at a Duncanville apartment complex two months ago, police say.

Aaija Smoker, 18, was found dead the morning of Oct. 5 in an apartment in the 200 block of East U.S. Highway 67.

Last week, authorities obtained capital murder warrants for Cornelius Lydell Broadway, 17, of DeSoto and Jeromey Lemar Young Jr., 17, of Dallas in connection with the slaying.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 55 mins ago

Dallas Homeowners Fight to Begin Rebuilding Months After October Tornado

holiday photos 1 hour ago

Holiday Photos: Dec. 11, 2019

Read more from NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News.

Copyright D
Local Texas News Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection School Closings Weather Alerts Sports Connection Investigations Video Traffic Entertainment Things to Do in DFW COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us