3 Youths in Custody, Another at Large After Fatal Shooting of Woman at Duncanville Apartment

Three youths are in custody and a fourth suspect remains at large in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman at a Duncanville apartment complex two months ago, police say.

Aaija Smoker, 18, was found dead the morning of Oct. 5 in an apartment in the 200 block of East U.S. Highway 67.

Last week, authorities obtained capital murder warrants for Cornelius Lydell Broadway, 17, of DeSoto and Jeromey Lemar Young Jr., 17, of Dallas in connection with the slaying.

Read more from NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News.