3-Year Old Girl Wounded in Shooting at Dallas Gas Station: PD

Police are investigating a shooting that critically wounded a 3-year old girl Monday night in southern Dallas.

Dallas police said the incident happened around 11 p.m. Monday night at a gas station on the 3900 block of Linfield Road in Dallas.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Investigators on the scene said the little girl was in a pickup truck when there was gunfire between the driver of the truck and another vehicle.

The 3-year-old ended up being shot and was quickly taken to Children's Health Medical Center in Dallas for treatment. She was in critical condition as of early Tuesday, police said.

It's unknown what lead up to the altercation or what the relationship is between the two drivers and the little girl.

We will update this article when more information becomes available.