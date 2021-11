A 3-year-old girl was injured in a shooting on Sunday that Fort Worth police say they believe took place in the Stockyards.

A man walked into the Tarrant County Jail on Sunday afternoon holding his daughter, who was suffering from a gunshot wound, Fort Worth police said.

The condition of the child was not known Sunday night, police said.

Police did not release any further information about the incident on Sunday.