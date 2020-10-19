douglassville

3-Year-Old Friends Go Viral With Their Sweet Reunion

By Laura Harris

Two 3-year-old friends have reunited for the first time in months and the internet loves it.

“Legend and Caius have been friends since they were five months old when they met in their Georgia daycare,” Iesha Stephens, Legend’s mom said. “I posted them because they’ve literally grown together and are so happy to see each other.  [I want people to see happy stuff] like this that can be seen and felt by others, especially during this climate.

Stephens and her son live in Douglasville, GA, right outside of Atlanta. The video has now been seen more than four million times on twitter.

