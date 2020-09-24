3-Year-Old Child Dies After Fort Worth Apartment Fire

A 3-year-old child pulled from a fire at a Fort Worth apartment on Monday has died, authorities confirmed Thursday.
The child, 3-year-old Aaliyah Anderson, died Wednesday morning following the incident at an apartment community in the 9000 block of Brian Way Circle.
Anderson was rescued after first responders learned that a child may have been trapped in a back room of the burning apartment unit. Anderson was taken to Cooks Children's Hospital in critical condition, a fire spokesman said.
No other injuries were reported.
The Red Cross was helping the five people who were displaced from the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.