Fort Worth

3-Year-Old Child Dies After Fort Worth Apartment Fire

fort worth fire department generic
NBC 5/Metro

A 3-year-old child pulled from a fire at a Fort Worth apartment on Monday has died, authorities confirmed Thursday.

The child, 3-year-old Aaliyah Anderson, died Wednesday morning following the incident at an apartment community in the 9000 block of Brian Way Circle.

Anderson was rescued after first responders learned that a child may have been trapped in a back room of the burning apartment unit. Anderson was taken to Cooks Children's Hospital in critical condition, a fire spokesman said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 20 hours ago

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

DFW Airport 2 hours ago

Procession Pays Respects to Dallas Fire-Rescue Firefighter Ceasar Rios

No other injuries were reported.

The Red Cross was helping the five people who were displaced from the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worthfort worth fd
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us