3-Week-Old Found Dead Inside Cooler in Dallas Motel Room

Detectives found the body of a 3-week-old inside a cooler in a southern Dallas motel room Saturday, police say.

Child abuse detectives from the Dallas Police Department were contacted by Child Protective Services to conduct a welfare check on the infant at a motel in the 8300 block of S. Lancaster Road at around 2 p.m. Saturday, Dallas police said.

When detectives entered the room, they found the 3-week-old's body in a color.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner had not yet determined a cause of death Monday night.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to contact Det. Foreman or Sgt. Vaughn at 214-275-1300.