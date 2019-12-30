Dallas

3-Week-Old Found Dead Inside Cooler in Dallas Motel Room

A motel in 8300 block of S. Lancaster Road in Dallas, Texas where an infant was found dead on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019.
Telemundo 39

A motel in 8300 block of S. Lancaster Road in Dallas, Texas where an infant was found dead on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Detectives found the body of a 3-week-old inside a cooler in a southern Dallas motel room Saturday, police say.

Child abuse detectives from the Dallas Police Department were contacted by Child Protective Services to conduct a welfare check on the infant at a motel in the 8300 block of S. Lancaster Road at around 2 p.m. Saturday, Dallas police said.

When detectives entered the room, they found the 3-week-old's body in a color.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

New Year's Eve 15 mins ago

New Year’s Eve Preps Underway in North Texas

Cowboys 2 hours ago

With Garrett in Limbo, Cowboys Facing Roster Choices as Well

The Dallas County Medical Examiner had not yet determined a cause of death Monday night.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to contact Det. Foreman or Sgt. Vaughn at 214-275-1300.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas County Medical Examiner's Office
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us