3 Tarrant County Detention Officers Arrested For On-Duty Alleged Assault Incident

Three Tarrant County detention officers were arrested by the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office Wednesday for an incident occurring when the officers were on duty.

Detention officer Reginald Lowe was arrested for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, and officers Lewis Velasquez and Dakota Coston were arrested for official oppression, the sheriff's office said.

The incident related to the charges occured while the officers were on duty, according to the sheriff's office.

All three officers are suspended currently, and an investigation is ongoing, the sheriff's office said.