3 Suspects Apprehended in Connection With Fort Worth Drive-By Shooting

Fort Worth police have apprehended three people in connection with a shooting in South Fort Worth on Tuesday morning.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers responded to a drive by shooting at 7208 Avington Way at approximately 3:05 a.m.

Police said the officers were told that a house and vehicle were struck by gunfire.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the suspect vehicle and were able to apprehend three of the suspects, police said.

According to police, two of the suspects have not yet been found.

The incident is currently under investigation.