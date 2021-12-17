3 Students Arrested For Threats Against Lewisville ISD Schools

The Lewisville Police Department has arrested three juvenile students for terroristic threats made against Lewisville ISD school campuses last week, according to a city official.

One juvenile is charged with four counts of misdemeanor terroristic threat.

Two juveniles are each charged with one count of felony terroristic threat.

Since the suspects are juveniles, their names will not be released.

The threats were never deemed credible and no students or LISD staff were ever in any danger.

All three juveniles are LISD students and Lewisville residents.

Lewisville PD conducted the arrests and immediately took all three suspects to Denton County.

According to the city official, the arrests have no connection to the nationwide social media challenge about threatening school violence being spread on Friday.