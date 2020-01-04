3 Shot While Trying to Sell Items in Dallas, Fort Worth: Police

Three people attempting to sell items Friday were wounded in shootings in Dallas and Fort Worth, police say.

In Fort Worth, the two calls came minutes apart shortly before 5 p.m. — one in the 5400 block of Overton Ridge Boulevard and another about five miles away in the 3700 block of Cibolo Drive.

The victim in the Overton Ridge call told police he was trying to sell something on social media and that the males who showed up attempted to rob him. He was shot in the abdomen during a struggle for the gun, the victim told police.

Police say the call was related to the one on Cibolo Drive less than 15 minutes later. In that incident, the victim claimed the same person attempted to rob him and he was shot in the hand.

Both victims were taken to local hospitals and had injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

In Dallas, officers responded about 7:45 p.m. to the 7500 block of Marvin D. Love Freeway, where they learned the victim had met up with someone in an attempt to sell property, police said.

The suspects shot the 31-year-old man during the robbery and fled the scene. The victim was taken in critical condition to a local hospital, police said.

No additional details were available. Dallas police could not confirm whether the Dallas case was related to the two in Fort Worth.

