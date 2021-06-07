3 Shot, 1 Run Over Outside Fort Worth Convenience Store on Sunday Night

Three people were shot and one person was run over in an incident at a convenience store in Fort Worth on Sunday night, according to police.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at Smokey's, located at 5310 East Rosedale Street, at approximately 11:49 p.m.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police said the incident began when a vehicle traveling westbound let off gunfire before continuing down the road.

During the subsequent commotion, one person was run over and two people were hit by gunfire, police said.

According to police, the two shooting victims were transported by MedStar to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. One victim was hit in the arm, and the other was hit in the back, police said.

Police said a third victim was reportedly also shot but left the scene before officials arrived.

Westbound traffic was closed while bullet casings remained in the roadway.

According to police, the suspects involved in this incident are still at large.