Mansfield

3 Rescued After Scaffolding Falls on Car in Mansfield

Mansfield Fire Department

Three people rescued have been rescued from a trapped car in Mansfield, officials said.

According to fire officials, the incident occurred when scaffolding collapsed onto a car at a construction site on Watson Branch Road, which is on FM 157 between Debbie Lane and Mouser Way, on Thursday morning.

Officials said one person had to be extricated from the vehicle.

Mansfield Fire Department

One person was transported to the hospital by CareFlite and another was taken to a hospital by ambulance, officials said. The third declined transport.

According to officials, one person remains in critical condition.

Officials said the cause of the collapse is still currently under investigation. 

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Mansfieldmansfield fire department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us