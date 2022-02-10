3 Rescued After Scaffolding Falls on Car in Mansfield

Three people rescued have been rescued from a trapped car in Mansfield, officials said.

According to fire officials, the incident occurred when scaffolding collapsed onto a car at a construction site on Watson Branch Road, which is on FM 157 between Debbie Lane and Mouser Way, on Thursday morning.

Officials said one person had to be extricated from the vehicle.

Mansfield Fire Department

One person was transported to the hospital by CareFlite and another was taken to a hospital by ambulance, officials said. The third declined transport.

According to officials, one person remains in critical condition.

Officials said the cause of the collapse is still currently under investigation.