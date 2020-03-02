3 People Injured in Shooting

Three people were injured in a shooting Sunday night in Dallas, police said.
At about 11:10 p.m., officers found one person who was injured in the arm with a gunshot wound in the 600 block of N. Ewing Avenue.
A second person with a gunshot wound to the shoulder was located at a gas station on S R L Thornton Service Road and 8th Street. Both people were transported to a local hospital, police said.
A third person was located with a gunshot wound. That person's condition has not been released.
No arrests have been made. No other information was available.