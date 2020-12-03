3 People Escape House Fire in Flower Mound, Dog Killed

Firefighters in Flower Mound rescued a person trapped inside a bedroom of a burning home early Thursday morning.

The department posted on social media the fire was reported shortly before 1:30 a.m. along the 1300 block of Ponder Way. The house was in flames when first responders arrived.

An adult who was pulled from a bedroom was taken to a hospital for treatment. Two other people and a dog were able to escape unharmed, though one dog died in the fire, the department said.

The American Red Cross is helping the residents forced from their home, which appeared to be severely damaged.

Flower Mound firefighters were helped by crews from Lewisville in Grapevine.