The world's biggest sporting event kicks off this weekend with billions across the globe expected to watch the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The U.S. Men's National Soccer Team's first match is Monday and three players who grew up in North Texas are on the roster.

“Ecstatic, I mean, it’s unbelievable it’s finally here. We've been talking about it for four years,” said Kenneth Acosta, father of USMNT member Kellyn Acosta.

Now, in a matter of days, he'll watch his son play on the global stage.

“Excited that I'll be taking part in person instead of watching on tv like I usually do,” said Kenneth Acosta.

Kellyn Acosta was born in Plano and started soccer at age 4. He plays for LAFC now but began his career with FC Dallas.

Retired Army veteran John McKennie is another proud father headed to Qatar. His son Weston McKennie was born at Fort Lewis in Washington but grew up in Little Elm.

“He plays hard. He has fun with it and he's always respectful because those are the things I've been telling him to do since he was 6 years old and started playing the game,” said John McKennie.

Weston now plays for Juventus F.C. in Italy, one of the largest clubs in the world.

“It's a dream come true for him,” said John McKennie.

Another North Texan on the USMNT: Jesus Ferreira of McKinney, who the FC Dallas professional roster at age 16. He’s now a star for the team.

“He was the MVP of our team and leading scorer,” said Chris Hayden, VP of youth soccer and academy director for FC Dallas.

Ferreira’s father also played for FC Dallas.

“So to have a father-son that have played for one club is unique enough, but then for Jesus to follow in his father’s footsteps and have such success on our first team and then arrive at the men’s national team is outstanding,” said Hayden.

Hayden says all three local world cup athletes went through the team's academy.

“Obviously it’s a dream of every young boy and girl to play in the world cup and so for us to have a number of players representing the U.S. on this world stage is just tremendous,” said Hayden.

Words of encouragement from tv's favorite soccer coach have popped up around the country, including North Texas.

Notes on billboards for Kellyn, Weston and Jesus are all signed by Ted Lasso himself.

“I'm a big Ted Lasso fan so I have seen the billboard. I think they're pretty clever,” said Hayden.

U.S. Men plays Wales on Monday then has a match against England on Friday.