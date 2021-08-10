3 Men Killed in Overnight Garland Shooting, Suspects Remain at Large

Three men are dead after a shooting in Garland on Monday night, police say.

According to the Garland Police Department, the shooting occurred at the Orchard Hills Apartments, located at 1320 West Kingsley Road, at approximately 11 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived at the scene, they found what appeared to be three adult males shot multiple times.

Detectives interviewed witnesses in an effort to determine the events that led up to the shooting, police said.

According to police, at least two suspects were involved in the shooting.

The suspects fled the scene before officers arrived and remain at large, police said.

Police said officers believe this shooting to be an isolated incident.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.