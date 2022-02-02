3 Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on North Central Expressway: Richardson Police

Three people are dead after a series of crashes on North Central Expressway in Richardson on Wednesday morning.

According to the Richardson Police Department, officers responded to a crash in the 3700 block of North Central Expressway at approximately 5 a.m.

Police said the driver of a Honda motorcycle and the driver of a Suzuki motorcycle were traveling northbound when they crashed into each other.

Both drivers were ejected off their motorcycles and landed in the lanes of traffic, police said.

According to police, the drivers were transported to the hospital where one was pronounced dead.

Police said when the crash between the motorcycles occurred, a tanker truck and Toyota sedan attempted to avoid the accident and collided with each other.

The driver of the sedan died at the scene, police said. The driver of the tanker truck was not injured.

According to police, while investigating the accident in the 3700 Block of North Central Expressway, officers were informed about another crash in the 2000 block of North Central Expressway shortly after 6 a.m.

Police said the driver of a Toyota pickup was driving in the HOV lane when his vehicle was hit by a Honda Accord that changed lanes from the left lane into the HOV lane.

The crash caused both vehicles to collide with a Honda Civic in the left lane, police said.

The driver of the Honda Accord was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead. The other two drivers were not seriously injured.

According to police, the investigation into this incident is ongoing.