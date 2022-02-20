3 Killed in Grand Prairie Wrong-Way Crash: Police

Three people are dead after a fatal traffic collision that occurred in Grand Prairie early Friday morning.

According to the Grand Prairie Police Department, the officers responded to a fatal traffic collision in eastbound Interstate 30 near Belt Line Road at approximately 12:50 a.m.

Police said a Ford truck with one occupant was traveling in the wrong direction, westbound in the eastbound lanes of IH-30 before the crash occurred.

The truck collided with a passenger car traveling eastbound with two occupants inside, police said.

According to police, the two occupants in the passenger car, as well as the driver of the truck, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said this crash remains under investigation.