3 Killed, 1 Hospitalized in 3 Separate Dallas Shootings Spanning 24 Hours, Police Say

Dallas police responded to three separate deadly shootings in less than 24 hours Saturday night into Sunday morning, on the heels of city leaders' acknowledgment of a drop in violent crime under police chief Eddie Garcia’s leadership.

First, police said a man and woman were walking in a shopping center parking lot Saturday in the 6300 block E. Northwest Highway when they were confronted by another man.

The gunman shot them both multiple times, police said. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

At around 7:40 p.m. Saturday, Dallas officers responded to a shooting along RL Thornton Freeway near the Interstate 45-U.S. Highway 75 split. A 49-year-old man was found shot in his car. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Finally, on Sunday morning, police responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of 52nd Street in southern Dallas. Police arrived and searched the parking but didn’t see anyone. The victim showed up at a hospital and later died.

Police did not immediately release any further details about the incidents.