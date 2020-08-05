Dallas

3 Injured in Overnight Shooting in Southeast Dallas: Police

The incident occurred at 2705 Pennsylvania Avenue at approximately 10:30 p.m.

Three people are injured after a shooting in Southeast Dallas on Tuesday night.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at 2705 Pennsylvania Avenue at approximately 10:30 p.m.

Police said when officers responded to the scene, they found that three people had been shot.

Officers also found shell casings littering the ground, police said.

Two male victims and one female victim were transported to a local hospital, police said.

According to police, a victim said that an unknown suspect inside a vehicle arrived at the residence and began shooting.

Police said they do not believe any of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries.

