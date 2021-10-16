Dallas

3 Injured in Overnight Shooting at Dallas Apartment Complex: Police

Three people are injured after a shooting in Dallas on Friday night.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the incident occurred at 1100 North Masters Drive shortly after 11 p.m.

Police said three victims were outside smoking and drinking when a suspect approached them and opened fire.

All three victims were shot, and they were subsequently transported to an area hospital.

According to police, the three victims are in stable condition.

Police said the victims refused to cooperate with the Dallas Police Department's gang unit during the investigation.

The suspect is still at large, and the investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.

