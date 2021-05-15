3 Injured After Drive-By Shooting in South Dallas: Police

Three people are injured after a drive-by shooting in South Dallas on Saturday night, police say.

The shooting happened outside Little World grocery store in the 4600 block of Malcolm X Boulevard, Dallas police said.

Police said two people were taken to a local hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening and a third person was treated and released at the scene by Dallas Fire-Rescue.

It was not immediately clear if any arrests had been made Saturday night.