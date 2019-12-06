3 Indicted in Murder of Witness Joshua Brown in Amber Guyger Murder Trial

Three men, including one who is at large, are facing capital murder charges for fatally shooting a man during a drug deal who previously testified as a state witness in the Amber Guyger murder trial.

Joshua Brown was found shot multiple times at a Dallas apartment complex on Oct. 4. Just 10 days earlier, his emotional testimony on the stand helped secure a guilty verdict against former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger.

Guyger is now serving a 10 year sentence for fatally shooting her neighbor, Botham Jean, when she entered his apartment by mistake and mistook him for a burglar.

While the slaying was not related to trial, Brown's death set off feverish speculation that he may have been killed for testifying for the prosecution.

Following Brown's death, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson urged people to avoid speculation and said on Twitter that he trusted the Dallas Police Department to conduct a thorough investigation into the man's death.

Investigators later learned Brown's death was the result of a drug deal gone bad.

A grand jury on Thursday returned indictments in Brown's killing against 32-year-old Michael Mitchell, 20-year-old Jacquerious Mitchell and 22-year-old Thaddeous Charles Green, who is at large.

Police said the three men, all residents of Cheneyville, Louisana, were in Dallas to buy drugs from Brown. Jacquerious Mitchell told police that Brown shot him in the chest after Green and Brown began fighting during the drug deal, and that Green then shot Brown twice, Assistant Dallas Police Chief Avery Moore said in October.

Michael and Jacquerious were arrested days after Brown's death and remain in the Dallas County Jail on $500,000 bond each. Police are still looking for Green.