3 in Custody in FW After Man Reports Being Held Hostage

Three people are in custody after a man reported being held at gunpoint inside a Fort Worth home, police say.

Police were called at about 9:40 p.m. Sunday to a reported hostage situation unfolding in a house along the 2500 block of McLemore Avenue, near Riverside Park.

According to police, a woman told officers her son was working at the home when four men pointed gun at him and refused to let him leave. The man works as a mobile mechanic and had been called to make repairs at the home.

First responders found the man unharmed outside the home, officers said. Fort Worth SWAT officers surrounded the house where the suspects reportedly were hiding, police said.

Raw: Fort Worth Police Respond to Hostage Situation

Three men surrendered to police as officers prepared to look for a fourth man. Officers weren't able to locate the fourth suspect after a search of the home and surrounding neighborhood, police said.

No charges have been filed as of this writing.

No injuries were reported.