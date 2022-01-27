A live stream from the scene will appear in the player above. From time to time, the camera may readjust or cut to a black screen. This is normal as crews on the scene work to gather more information.
Three Houston police officers were shot in the line of duty Thursday afternoon.
Officials with the Houston Police Department said the shooting happened in the 2100 block of McGowen Street, which is in the downtown area.
The NBC affiliate in Houston KPRC reports the shooting happened after a possible police chase near the Midtown area.
The condition of the three officers is unknown at this time, but a tweet from the Houston PD said they had been taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital.
Investigators said the shooter fled the scene in a white Mercedes and is being sought at this time.
Houston police are advising drivers to avoid the area.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
