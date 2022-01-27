Houston

WATCH LIVE: 3 Houston Officers Shot in ‘Chaotic' Chase, Shootout; Shooter on the Run

By Matt Jackson

A live stream from the scene will appear in the player above. From time to time, the camera may readjust or cut to a black screen. This is normal as crews on the scene work to gather more information.

Three Houston police officers were shot in the line of duty Thursday afternoon.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Officials with the Houston Police Department said the shooting happened in the 2100 block of McGowen Street, which is in the downtown area.

The NBC affiliate in Houston KPRC reports the shooting happened after a possible police chase near the Midtown area.

The condition of the three officers is unknown at this time, but a tweet from the Houston PD said they had been taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Investigators said the shooter fled the scene in a white Mercedes and is being sought at this time.

Houston police are advising drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Fort Worth 18 mins ago

Firefighters Rescue 7 Trapped in Burning Fort Worth Home

Dallas 2 hours ago

Who Abandoned Guinea Pigs Along a Dallas Trail?

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Houston
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us