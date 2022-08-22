3 Gainesville Activists Face Jail Time for Blocking Street During Peaceful March

Three people who called for the removal of a confederate statue in Gainesville face six months in jail for blocking a roadway during a peaceful protest in August 2020.

The three – co-founders of a group calling itself PRO Gainesville – go on trial Tuesday in Cooke County court.

Justin Thompson, a leader of PRO Gainesville, said the protesters were escorted by police the entire march and stepped into the street because there was a “huge puddle” of water on the sidewalk.

“We were forced out into the street and police were OK with that,” Thompson said. “We strongly believe this was a way to chill protesters’ rights.”

Police did not arrest the protesters at the scene and instead issued warrants later.

The activists were surprised when they were arrested three days after the Aug. 30 march, part of a wave of protests across the country following the murder of George Floyd earlier that summer.

Thompson said that county commissioners declined to remove the statue but did ban future protests on the courthouse lawn.

Thompson said that the group continued protesting, drawing armed counter-demonstrators who shadowed them.

Thompson is on trial with activists Torrey Henderson and Amara Ridge. All three have pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Cooke County Attorney Ed Zielinski, declined to comment.

“I do not discuss ongoing cases,” he said in an email.

In court documents, Zielinski said he plans to call 16 witnesses, including eight police officers, six citizens and two journalists.

The protest leaders are charged with “obstructing a highway or other passageway,” a Class B misdemeanor punishable by 180 days in jail and a $2,000 fine.