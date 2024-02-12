3 family members arrested after Fort Worth officers attacked during fight call

Three relatives were arrested early Sunday morning after Fort Worth Police Department officers were attacked while responding to a call.

Officers said they responded just before 1 a.m. to the 2400 block of Main Street after getting reports about a fight.

When police arrived at the scene, there was a physical altercation happening, and the responding officers tried to break it up.

Authorities said in the middle of trying to end the fight, Jacob Keech, Tatum Keech, and Nicholas Keech turned on the officers and started assaulting them.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Fort Worth Police (L-R) Jacob Keech, Tatum Keech, and Nicholas Keech were charged with assault on a public servant after allegedly attacking Fort Worth police officers on Sunday, Feb. 11

Tatum Keech intentionally caused bodily injury to officers during the brawl, according to Fort Worth Police.

All three attackers were taken into custody and charged with assault on a public servant. They were booked at the Fort Worth City Jail.