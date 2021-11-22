3 Face Murder Charges in Connection to Haltom City Shooting

Three people face capital murder charges after shooting at a Haltom City park left two dead last week, police say.

One of the three, a juvenile male, has been arrested, Haltom City police said. Authorities have issued arrest warrants for a second juvenile male and a 17-year-old man.

The shooting happened Nov. 15 at North Park, a city park on Denton Highway, police said. Daijhaun Jones, 16, and Isaiah Mendoza, 17, were killed at about 3:30 p.m.

Friends and family held a vigil for the two victims last week.