3 Face Charges After Drugs, Guns Found in Rollover Crash That Critically Injured Girl, 13

Criminal charges are expected to be filed against two adults and a juvenile boy after drugs and guns were found in a car after a police chase and crash Wednesday

By NBCDFW Staff

Lake Worth Police Department

A 13-year-old girl is in critical condition after the driver of the car she was riding in fled a traffic stop and crashed Wednesday night.

According to Lake Worth Police, officers tried to stop a driver for an equipment violation but the driver refused to pull over. About 60 seconds into a pursuit, the driver hit a curb along the 2900 block of Northwest Centre Drive and overturned in a field.

Three occupants of the vehicle were ejected in the crash. All four occupants were hospitalized in either serious or critical condition. Lake Worth Police said they found cocaine, black tar heroin, drug paraphernalia and two pistols in the crashed vehicle.

Police identified the occupants as the juvenile girl, a 16-year-old juvenile boy, 28-year-old Eric Conde and 18-year-old Xavier Lopez.

As of noon Thursday, the girl remained hospitalized in critical condition, the juvenile boy had been treated and released and Conde and Lopez were in serious, but stable condition.

Lake Worth Police Department
Lake Worth Police say guns and drugs were found in a crashed car after a short police chase, Feb. 15, 2023.

Conde, police said, was wanted for engaging in criminal activity and Lopez was wanted for assault causing injury (family violence) out of Austin County. It's not clear if Lopez or Conde have obtained attorneys.

Police said criminal charges are expected, though none had been filed as of this writing. Police said the possibility of a sexual assault is also being investigated.

