3 Dogs Euthanized After 4-Year-Old Girl Killed in Attack

Dallas Animal Services says three dogs seized after a little girl was killed in a dog attack last weekend have been euthanized.

DAS confirmed Friday that the remains of the dogs taken from the home on Bluffman Drive in Southern Dallas were sent for rabies testing.

At least one of the dogs is blamed for an attack that killed 4-year-old Lea Freeman inside the home on July 9.

Tiara Freeman told NBC 5 earlier this week she and her two children moved into her friend's home and that she asked the friend to look after the kids as she went to the store on Saturday morning.

Freeman said she returned to find her child being mangled by at least one of the dogs, all of which she said were pit bulls.

Neighbors told NBC 5 they were familiar with the dogs and that the shattered glass and boarded windows on the home are a result of the dogs jumping out of the house, often running loose in the neighborhood.

DAS confirmed to NBC 5 Friday that they received two calls for service at the address, one in August 2016 and one in March 2022, but that they had no reports of the dogs biting.