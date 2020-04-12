Dallas

3 Dead in Wrong-Way Crash on Dallas North Tollway

The identities of the three people have not been released

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were called at about 3 a.m. to the crash in the northbound lanes of the Dallas North Tollway near I-635.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were called at about 3 a.m. to the crash in the northbound lanes of the Dallas North Tollway near I-635.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Three people died early Sunday when a car driving the wrong-way on the Dallas North Tollway crashed into another vehicle, officials say.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were called at about 3 a.m. to the crash on the tollway, near I-635.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a Chrysler was driving south in the northbound lanes of the Dallas North Tollway when it hit a second Chrysler that was going the correct direction, according to the DPS.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 27 mins ago

Man Arrested in Fatal Shooting at Far North Dallas Apartment Complex: Police

lone star politics 3 hours ago

Lone Star Politics – Sunday, April 12, 2020

The wrong-way driver had entered the tollway at Belt Line Road and traveled south for about one minute before the collision, officials say.

The driver of the northbound Chrysler and the two people in the car that was going the wrong way all died at the scene.

The northbound lanes of the tollway were closed at I-635 while troopers investigated. The road remained closed at 10:15 a.m.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas North Tollway
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us