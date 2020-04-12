3 Dead in Wrong-Way Crash on Dallas North Tollway

Three people died early Sunday when a car driving the wrong-way on the Dallas North Tollway crashed into another vehicle, officials say.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were called at about 3 a.m. to the crash on the tollway, near I-635.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a Chrysler was driving south in the northbound lanes of the Dallas North Tollway when it hit a second Chrysler that was going the correct direction, according to the DPS.

The wrong-way driver had entered the tollway at Belt Line Road and traveled south for about one minute before the collision, officials say.

The driver of the northbound Chrysler and the two people in the car that was going the wrong way all died at the scene.

The northbound lanes of the tollway were closed at I-635 while troopers investigated. The road remained closed at 10:15 a.m.