3 Dead in Separate Crashes Early Sunday in Dallas, Collin Counties

One person died Sunday morning when their Infiniti struck an attenuator at the Interstate 35 split with Interstate 30 near downtown Dallas and caught fire, according to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department.

Three people died early Sunday in separate crashes in Dallas and Collin counties, according to law enforcement.

Deputies with the Dallas County Sheriff's Department were called at about 2:20 a.m. to the Interstate 35 split with Interstate 30 near downtown Dallas, where a white Infiniti had struck an attenuator and caught fire.

Dallas Fire-Rescue extinguished the flames and the body of one person was found in the car.

Detectives believe the Infiniti hit a green Dodge while traveling southbound on I-35, drove up a ramp and then hit the attenuator.

Shortly after, at about 2:45 a.m., Dallas County deputies were dispatched to Interstate 20 and South Polk Street. A Dodge Charger with front-end damage was parked facing the wrong way on the left shoulder and a Jeep with rear-end damage was parked on the right shoulder, the sheriff's department said.

The driver of the Charger was taken in stable condition to Charlton Methodist Medical Center. The driver of the Jeep was extricated from the SUV and pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to the sheriff's department.

Officials believe the Jeep, which was partially disabled in the right lane on eastbound I-20, swerved into the center right lane and struck the Charger.

At about 4:35 a.m., Highway Patrol Troopers responded to a crash involving a Dodge Challenger that lost control on the Sam Rayburn Tollway, near Independence Parkway.

The Challenger had been driving north on the tollway at a high speed when the car approached another vehicle then veered onto the grassy shoulder, hit a guardrail and a metal sign support, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The driver, who was the only person in the car, was ejected and died at the scene.

Officials have not determined why the driver lost control and went off the road.

The identities of the three people who died have not been released.

