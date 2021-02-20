Celina

3 Found Dead in Celina Home, 1 Arrested: Police

Police said the investigation into this incident is ongoing

Three people were found dead at a Celina residence on Friday evening when police responded to shooting and fire calls at the home.

Officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 3100 block of Hickory Lane at approximately 7:19 p.m., police said.

While officers were on their way, they received additional information about a structure fire at the same location.

Both fire crews and police responded to the scene.

According to police, firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and discovered the three victims.

Officers took one person into custody, police said.

No other information was available and the identities of the victims and the suspect were not released.

