3 Dead After Shooting at Garland Convenience Store

Three people are dead after a shooting at a convenience store in Garland.
A fourth person was also hurt and taken to a nearby hospital.
The shooting happened in the 700 block of West Walnut Street.
Police are now at the scene.
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
Currently, the northbound lanes of Glenbrook are shut down between Austin Street and Glenbrook.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Refresh this page often to ensure you are seeing the latest version.