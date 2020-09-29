Dallas

3 Dead After Head-On Collision in Dallas

Three people are dead and a fourth has been rushed to a hospital after a head-on collision in Dallas.

The crash happened Tuesday evening in the 4700 block of Great Trinity Forest Way.

Investigators said two adults were in one car, with two adults in a second car.

After the head-on collision, investigators said one of the cars went over a guard rail and into a grassy area near the Trinity River.

The cause of the crash is under investigation at this time.

