3 Dead, 1 Hospitalized in Frisco Crash Sunday Night

Three people are dead and one hospitalized after a crash in Frisco on Sunday night.

According to the Frisco Police Department, the crash occurred at the intersection of Farm to Market Road 423 and Del Webb Boulevard at approximately 6:40 p.m.

Police said the initial investigation indicates that a black Ford F-150 was traveling northbound on FM 423 at the time of the crash. The Ford hit a black Acura that was attempting to turn from southbound FM 423 to eastbound Del Webb.

Witnesses at scene informed police that the northbound lanes of FM 423 had a green light, and the southbound left turn lane traffic had a flashing yellow arrow at the time of the crash, police said.

Police said the driver and two passengers inside the Acura were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford, a juvenile, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

According to police, two of the occupants of the Acura were identified as 34-year-old Divya Avula and her husband, 41-year-old Raja Gavini. The third occupant was identified as 42-year-old Premnath Ramanatham.

Avula was the driving the Acura at the time of the crash, police said.

The identity of the juvenile driving the Ford has not been released, and police said no charges have been filed at this time.

Police said anyone with information about this incident should contact the Frisco Police Department at 972-292-6010.