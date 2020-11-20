3 Charged After Dallas Firefighters Discover Body in Burned Pickup Truck

Three people are in custody facing charges that include arson and murder after first responders found a body in the charred remains of a pickup truck earlier this month in a South Dallas neighborhood.

According to police, 39-year-old Edgar Mireles and 33-year-old Hector Pina each face a charge of murder in the death of 35-year-old Teodoro Mena, Jr. Mireles and a 26-year-old woman identified as Adriana Christine Alvarado also face arson charges connected to the crime, a news release said.

The arrests followed the Nov. 11 discovery of Mena's body in the bed of a white Ford F-150 that was set on fire in the 4800 block of Huey Street. Firefighters discovered the victim and Dallas police homicide detectives and Dallas Fire-Rescue arson investigators deemed the death a homicide.

Attorney information for Mireles, Pina and Alvarado was not immediately available.

Police asked anyone with additional information to contact Det. Boz Rojas at 214-681-1786 or email boz.rojas@dallascityhall.com with reference to case number 201764-2020.