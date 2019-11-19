3 Black Colleges Get $1M Apiece for Faculty Development

Morehouse College, Spelman College, and Prairie View A&M University are each getting $1 million grants to aid faculty development

By Associated Press

Three historically black colleges are each getting $1 million grants to aid faculty development.

Atlanta's all-male Morehouse College is getting $1 million from the Carnegie Corp. of New York, while neighboring all-female Spelman College is getting $500,000 from Carnegie and $500,000 from the Rockefeller Foundation. Prairie View A&M University in Texas is getting $1 million from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.

The schools say they face increasing competition for teachers from other universities.

Spelman says it will develop new curriculum areas, provide research grants and help young faculty complete scholarly and creative works.

Morehouse says will provide start-up funding for new professors, reduce teaching loads and provide research money.

Prairie View says it will identify better ways to recruit and retain faculty and create a center to track scholarly output.

