3 Arrested Following Chase From Dallas to Parker County: Sheriff's Office

Three people were taken into custody Saturday following a chase from Dallas to Parker County, officials say.

Dallas police were in pursuit of three males who were wanted in an aggravated robbery Saturday. The three people reportedly stole a vehicle and fled from law enforcement, the Parker County sheriff's office said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Erath and Parker County sheriff's offices joined the pursuit, and the vehicle crashed on eastbound Interstate 20 at the exit to FM1189 and Brock Junction.

The three people fled on foot, and were apprehended shortly after noon, the sheriff's office said.