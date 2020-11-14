3 Arrested in Deaths of 2 Men Found Burned: Fort Worth Police

Fort Worth police have arrested three men in connection with the October deaths of two people whose bodies were found burning in separate locations.

George Fernando Vasquez, Ma Ney Gay and Jesus Hernandez have been charged with capital murder in the deaths of 23-year-old Za Nay Htoo and 26-year-old Snay Gay.

Htoo had been fatally shot and Gay was stabbed to death, and both of their bodies were set on fire, according to an arrest affidavit for Vasquez.

Passersby discovered Zay Nay Gay's body the morning of Oct. 10 in the 1000 block of Echo Lake Drive near the railroad tracks. A couple of hours later, Htoo's body was found in an alley in the 4700 block of South Adams Street, the police documents state.

During the investigation, police viewed a video that showed Ma Ney Gay, 19, who is known by a nickname, attacking victim Snay Gay about a month before the slayings, according to the affidavit.

Police also found surveillance video from several locations connected to the slayings that showed a small red hatchback. On Nov. 7, police stopped the driver of the car, Hernandez, and he agreed to be interviewed.

Hernandez, 22, told police he believed the slayings had to do with the victims being snitches, according to the affidavit.

He said he drove Vasquez, 18, and one of the victims to the alley where Snay Gay's body was later found, and Vasquez shot the victim, the affidavit states.

Hernandez said he later drove Vasquez and Ney Gay back to the alley, where they moved the victim's body further back. They also picked up the second victim and drove to Echo Lake Park, where Vasquez and Ney Gay walked the victim into the brush and returned without him, according to the police document.

Hours later, Hernandez drove Ney Gay and Vasquez back to both locations so they could burn the bodies, he told police.

Ney Gay, Vasquez and Hernandez are being held in the Tarrant County Jail on $250,000 bail.