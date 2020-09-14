Arlington

3 Arrested in Connection With Police Chase From Arlington to Grand Prairie

Police located all three suspects, and they were taken into custody without incident

By Hannah Jones

Metro

Three people are in custody following a police chase from Arlington to Grand Prairie on Sunday night.

According to the Arlington Police Department, officers were involved in a vehicle pursuit after attempting to make a traffic stop at approximately 11 p.m.

The suspects fled west into Grand Prairie before crashing into the front sign of the Windridge Apartments located at 2301 Avenue H.

The suspects then fled on foot into the apartment complex and hid inside a unit.

Police located all three suspects, and they were taken into custody without incident.

