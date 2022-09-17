Everman

3 Arrested in Connection to a Threat at Everman High School Football Game, Police Say

Inside the vehicle, there was an "AR pistol and a 60-round magazine."

Three individuals were arrested Friday after Everman Police received information about a potential imminent threat at the Everman High School Homecoming Game.

The Everman Police Department says they received information from a Tarrant County Sheriff's Office Deputy regarding a person who was currently on their way to the game with the intent of utilizing a firearm that he had obtained earlier Friday.

Heavy law enforcement presence already existed at the game; however, additional personnel was dispatched to assist.

A short time later, Everman Police Officers saw a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle traveling southbound on Race Street towards the Everman High School football stadium.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle, which came to a stop at the east gate entrance to the stadium. Three individuals were detained three from inside of the vehicle and officers also recovered an AR Pistol along with a 60-round magazine.

"It is evident that this individual was coming to do harm. The quick thinking and action by the Tarrant County Deputy who shared the information and the attentiveness and responsiveness of the Officers who made the stop saved countless lives this evening."

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Garland 12 hours ago

Garland Police Make Arrest in Shooting That Caused School Lockouts

Habitat for Humanity 13 hours ago

Dallas Habitat for Humanity Offers Benefit to Help Staff Buy Homes

Following the incident, there was no additional threat to those in attendance at the game.

This article tagged under:

EvermancrimeHigh School FootballEverman PoliceEverman Independent School District
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us