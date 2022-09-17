3 Arrested in Connection to a Threat at Everman High School Football Game, Police Say

Three individuals were arrested Friday after Everman Police received information about a potential imminent threat at the Everman High School Homecoming Game.

The Everman Police Department says they received information from a Tarrant County Sheriff's Office Deputy regarding a person who was currently on their way to the game with the intent of utilizing a firearm that he had obtained earlier Friday.

Heavy law enforcement presence already existed at the game; however, additional personnel was dispatched to assist.

A short time later, Everman Police Officers saw a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle traveling southbound on Race Street towards the Everman High School football stadium.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle, which came to a stop at the east gate entrance to the stadium. Three individuals were detained three from inside of the vehicle and officers also recovered an AR Pistol along with a 60-round magazine.

"It is evident that this individual was coming to do harm. The quick thinking and action by the Tarrant County Deputy who shared the information and the attentiveness and responsiveness of the Officers who made the stop saved countless lives this evening."

Following the incident, there was no additional threat to those in attendance at the game.