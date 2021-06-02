3 Arrested Following Car, Foot Chase From Carrollton to Irving

Three men were arrested early Wednesday after they fled from a traffic stop and led officers on a pursuit from Carrollton to Irving, police say.

The incident began as a traffic stop for an illegal U-turn near South Josey Lane and East Belt Line Road. The Ford Crown Victoria fled onto southbound Interstate 35E and turned south onto Loop 12, where the driver lost control and crashed into a wall, Carrollton police said.

A tire blew during the crash and the driver continued driving on the rim on State Highway 183, where a passenger reportedly threw a gun out the window.

Police said the car stopped near the North MacArthur Boulevard exit ramp and the driver and his two passengers ran away.

The three men ran through a car dealership with an off-duty Irving police officer was working, and the officer apprehended one of the men, police said.

The other two men were apprehended with assistance from Irving police, the Dallas County Sheriff's Department and Dallas Police Department helicopter, police said.

Patrick Arnold Banks, 23; Jamichelo Jackson, 18; and Kristian J'Pete Adams, 19, has been booked into the Carrollton jail.

All three face a charge of evading arrest, and Banks faces additional charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon and tampering with evidence, according to jail records.

Police said other items found in the car could be evidence in other ongoing investigations.