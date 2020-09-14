3 Arrested, Charged in Connection With Shooting in Plano

Three people have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Plano on Thursday, police say.

According to the Plano Police Department, officers were dispatched to a shooting incident in the 100 block of Legacy Drive.

Police said when officers arrived, they determined the shots had been fired from the parking lot into a truck, striking the individual seated in the driver's seat.

Another subject was also shot while walking to his vehicle, police said.

Police said the suspect vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived.

The victim inside the pickup truck was transported by Plano Fire-Rescue to a local hospital for treatment. The other gunshot victim drove himself to the hospital.

Both victims suffered non life-threatening injuries, police said.

According to Plano police, officers executed arrest warrants and took the suspects into custody without incident on Sunday.

The suspects were identified as 18-year-old Xavier Alexander Aguirre, 26-year-old Rani Bryanna Gamboa, and 25-year old-Trevaughn Cortez Linnear, police said.

Police said Aguirre and Linnear have been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and Gamboa has been charged with tampering with physical evidence.

While executing a search warrant, officers recovered nine firearms, $18,000 in cash, and approximately 2000 Tetrahydrocannabinol cartridges, police said.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.