A shooting in North Arlington prompted several nearby schools to shelter in place Monday afternoon.

Arlington Police said an argument between two men led to a shooting on the 700 block of West Lamar Boulevard near North Cooper Street at about 12:38 p.m.

With the gunman on the run, three Arlington schools, Lamar High School, Turning Point Secondary School and Butler Elementary, were ordered to shelter in place due to nearby police activity.

The district said there was no direct threat to any of the campuses and that classes were still in session inside the schools.

Police said the shooting victim was taken by private vehicle to a nearby hospital before being flown to another hospital. The man's condition is not yet known.

No further details about the argument, shooting or the gunman have been confirmed and police said the investigation is ongoing.