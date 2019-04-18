3 Years Later, Hunt for Missy Bevers' Killer Continues

The quest for answers in the murder of mother and fitness instructor Missy Bevers continues two years after her death.

Bevers was killed when she arrived at the church to teach an early-morning fitness class at Creekside Church in Midlothian on April 18, 2016.

Surveillance video from inside the church showed a person wearing makeshift tactical gear before Bevers was killed. To this day, that person's identity remains a mystery.

Police say they’ve received tips from all over the world about who the person behind the mask might be, but so far none have paid off.

Midlothian Police Release New Video in Church Murder

Midlothian police released surveillance video Friday afternoon showing a person of interest in the Missy Bevers case walking through a church on Monday morning, shortly before the married mother of three was killed. (Published Friday, April 22, 2016)

In addition to not having a suspect, there’s no known motive for the murder although there’s been speculation in case that caught national attention.

Midlothian police assigned a new detective to the case, hoping a fresh set of eyes might turn up something that could break the case.

Bevers' family and friends were questioned in the case, they are not considered suspects.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including local police, the FBI and the Texas Rangers are investigating. Police just hope the critical information comes to light soon.

A $50,000 reward has been offered for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call a specific tip line at 972-775-7624.

